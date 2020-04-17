Mosimane happy at Sundowns despite contract running out in June

DURBAN - The story of Pitso Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns is the stuff of fiction in the context of South African football where coaches get fired for things like losing in a cup final or failing to dominate a derby match. Mosimane has achieved a unique feat by keeping the the job of head coach at Sundowns for seven years. In that spell he has swiped every domestic competition on offer besides the MTN8 tournament. Such an achievement is rare in the history of the Premiership. With his contract ending in June, one would imagine that the wily coach would want to step back to protect his solid record. But Mosimane is happy to stay on at the PSL champions and not make new demands that match his decorated CV. In an interview with Independent Media, Mosimane made it clear that he harboured no ambition to take on a different challenge and insists he is not coaching Sundowns to become rich. “I’ve never come out and asked for extra money. I never said I would not sign my contract because I want a raise in my salary. I don’t do that because I won a cup against Maritzburg United.

I’m seven years at the club and I don’t do that. I don’t ask for loans. I don’t take advantage of the wealth that our president (Patrice Motsepe) has created and then I start to ask for personal favours. I’ve been a gentleman and I stick to my contract and I finish my contract,” Mosimane explained when asked what he would he like to see in his new deal with the Chloorkop side.

Winning silverware has become the bread and butter for the Brazilians. They are a dominant force and have fought and achieved recognition among African giants such as Al Ahly and Zamalek of Egypt, Raja Casablanca of Morocco and Esperance of Tunisia.

But Mosimane says all this success gives him no right to make financial demands.

“I don’t come and say I have a better offer there, can I go. The team knows that I’ve had better offers, but I never left. I don’t want to talk about success, I’m still here. I would never want someone to do my work. Why would I want that? I’ve worked hard for what I achieved. Why should I give to somebody else?"

As Sundowns coach Mosimane, whose career as a player started at Jomo Cosmos, boasts four league triumphs, a CAF Champions League, a CAF Super Cup, two Telkom Knockouts and the Nedbank Cup crown. He is hungry for more.

“I remain positive. I want to stay at Sundowns. I don’t take it for granted that I’ve contributed to get where we are now. I’m humble enough to say I want to stay at Sundowns,” Mosimane insisted.

Jingles, as he is known to his admirers, still wants to make more good memories at Sundowns.

“I want to stay at Sundowns but someone will say why is he begging to stay at Sundowns. No, no, I stay because I want to stay. I know what is right for me. I don’t look at what I’ve done. I don’t hold a gun to the club and say look at what I’ve done.

"No, that’s not my part. I want to stay and I feel loved at Sundowns. I never had a problem with my contract at Sundowns from the board, management and our president Patrice Motsepe. I’ve never had the challenges.”