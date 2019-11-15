But he knows that the route to the super clubs is through conquering top clubs on your own continent. That means winning the CAF Champions League.
The ever-ambitious Mosimane participated in the Club World Cup in 2016 following Sundowns’ Champions League success in toppling Egyptian giants Zamalek in the final of the competition.
The Brazilians failed to get past the first round in the Fifa club tournament that was hosted in Japan but it was an unforgettable experience for Mosimane and his troops. Now Mosimane has set himself that target as a way of self-motivation towards fighting for the second star on the Sundowns badge or finishing in the top three.
“Last year we finished fourth in the league. The new format takes three, if I’m not mistaken. We have a chance,” Mosimane said.