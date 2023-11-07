Stellenbosch FC ran out 2-1 winners against Richards Bay in the DStv Premiership match at the Daniel Craven Stadium in the Winelands on Tuesday evening after leading 1-0 at half-time. Stellenbosch came into the match in 12th place on the standings but after this win will slot into eighth position. Richards Bay will remain marooned in 15th position.

Iqraam Rayners, Stellenbosch's ace goalmouth poacher, opened the scoring in the game with a strike just ahead of the half-hour mark (1-0). Visiting Richards Bay, who enjoyed lesser possession, had a few attacking sorties but they failed to make headway in the final third as Stellenbosch's central defence held the upper hand. As a result, Richards Bay tried a few long-range efforts, without threatening to score. Richards Bay managed to avoid further damage as Stellenbosch threatened more goals in the closing stages of the first half.

Early in the second half, Richards Bay surprised Stellenbosch with an equaliser through Boikanyo Komane from the penalty spot but the stalemate was short-lived as that man Rayners again intervened and snatched his second goal of the match just past the hour mark (2-1). After this setback, Richards Bay fought hard for the equaliser, but the Stellenbosch defence survived a few close shaves and their lead remained intact. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch's neighbours Cape Town City also enjoyed a 2-1 win against visiting Chippa United in their Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday evening, after leading 1-0 at halftime.

Following this outcome, City will remain in fourth place, and Chippa also remain unchanged in seventh position. After a few promising attacking sorties deep into the Chippa half came to nought, Thabiso Kutumela gave City a deserving 1-0 lead seven minutes ahead of the halftime break. As it turned out, it was the game's only shot on target in the first half. Chippa failed to produce a single shot at goal, which was not surprising because City had the lion's share of possession.