Mothobi Mvala has got that warrior spirit, says Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Rhulani Mokwena has praised Mothobi Mvala, saying “he a soldier that has proven his detractors wrong”. Having finished the first half of the season at the top of the league with a five-point lead, Sundowns were hoping to extend that gap on Friday afternoon.

And at a soaking wet Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Sundowns achieved that feat as they beat rivals Orlando Pirates 2-0 to go seven points clear at the top. Sundowns’ goals were scored by Mothobi Mvala and Cassius Mailula in either half, and it was the former that bagged the coveted Man of the Man award. Mvala’s performance was more commendable that he was playing in his second-favourite position, centre-back, given that he’s a natural midfielder.

“Mothobi is a soldier. This is the mentality that we all have at this football club. Mothobi has got that warrior spirit,” Mokwena said in his post-match. “It comes with a lot of criticism. I speak about this all the time, he doesn’t look like a Sundowns player. The look. But the looks can be very deceiving. “That’s because the heart carries the appearance. But Mothobi has all the athletic attributes to be a top centre-back, especially for the profile of games.

“If we want an extra pass that comes from a deeper playing centre-back, Mothobi has that because he’s played as a 6 (in his natural position)." Mokwena added: And he’s a good person. A gentle giant. Those that know him will know that. I am happy for him. I love these types of stories as well.” Meanwhile Mvala credited the “extra work” that he’s been putting in during the short break for his excellent performance against the Sea Robbers.

