Mouth-watering matches in the opening weekend of the DStv Premiership season

Johnnesburg — Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns in the opening game of the 2022/2023 season DStv Premiership at the DHL Stadium on Friday night, August 5. On Wednesday, a PSL circular containing the fixtures of the new league season made rounds on social media, with City and Sundowns, who’ll both represent the PSL in the CAF Champions League next season set to play in the curtain raiser.

Story continues below Advertisement

After finishing second on the log last season, City will make their debut in the continental showpiece. A historic feat for the club which was established six years ago. Unlike City, Sundowns are known customers on the continent. So much so that they won the competition six years ago under then coach Pitso Mosimane. Perhaps, the main attraction of the opening weekend in the top-flight will be on Saturday given that a number of clubs are expected to unveil new coaches and players.

Out at the Orlando Stadium, the Original Soweto derby will return, with Orlando Pirates hosting Swallows FC. The Ghost are expected to see a number of their new personnel in action, including coach Jose Riveiro who’s the official replacement of Josef Zinnbauer. The Spaniard arrives in the South African shores with a low profile, albeit a handful of stints in his native Europe, but he’ll be looking at his second assistant Mandla Ncikazi to show him the ropes.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pirates are not the only Soweto giants with a new custodian, so are crosstown rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Except that Chiefs new coach Arthur Zwane knows the club like the back of his hand. After serving in various capacities at the club, including being an interim coach, first team assistant and reserve team coach, Zwane was finally appointed as the new coach ahead of the new term. Zwane’s first game in charge won’t be easy though as they’ll visit Confederation Cup rookies Royal AM, who have new coach Khabo Zondo, at the Chatsworth Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Gavin Hunt will begin his second stint at SuperSport United at home to his former employers Chippa United, who are now coached by his protégé Daine Klate. Hunt was the Chilli Boys’ coach last season, but was sacked due to a string of poor results. He’s recently returned to SuperSport where he won three titles in a row, with then player Klate. The six-time championship winning Klate was appointed as the Chilli Boys new head coach this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Full fixtures of the opening weekend: Friday, August 5 Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns

Saturday, August 6 Golden Arrows v Richards Bay Marumo Gallants v Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates v Swallows FC Royal AM v Kaizer Chiefs Maritzburg United v Sekhukhune United

Sunday, August 7 TS Galaxy v AmaZulu SuperSport United v Chippa United