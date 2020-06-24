Mthethwa approves PSL return

The return of the local football season in South Africa is set to resume soon.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been on pause since mid-March. Sports minister, Nathi Mthethwa, confirmed this morning that football can resume.

"The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa published gazetted directions relating to Covid-19 Level 3 Regulations on 28 May 2020, which cover the resumption of sport activities. The different Sport bodies are submitting their plans, indicating their state of readiness and the stringent health protocols they will implement in accordance with the prescribed regulations and directions," a statement from Mthethwa read.

With no play being allowed during lockdown regulations, the PSL's main sponsor, Absa decided against renewing their contract with the league. Clubs are also running risk of not receiving grants at the end of July if they don't resume the action.

"The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the Level 3 risk adjusted strategy in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic," a statement further elaborated.