CAPE TOWN – Highlands Park produced a composed performance in their 2-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in an Absa Premiership match at the Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa, on Saturday afternoon.
Namibian Peter Shalulile scored a goal in each half and that ensured that Highlands pocketed the three match points on offer. The result also meant that Highlands avenged their first-round defeat at the hands of Celtic.
Bloemfontein Celtic made all the play with a slick inter-passing game in the opening 10 minutes. However, they were closed down near the fringes of the opposition penalty area where they opted for speculative shots from range, none of which were on target.
Highlands absorbed the early pressure and kept their structures. They staged two counter-attacks when opportunities beckoned in the first 15 minutes and managed two shots on target during this time.
As it turned out, a counter-attack provided Highlands with a platform to score the opening goal. They defended a 19th-minute Celtic corner and cleared the deck with a kick that reached the halfway line out wide on the right. From there Highlands moved the ball further upfield before Namibian Peter Shalulile ran on to a cross-kick and steered the ball past Celtic keeper Jackson Mabokgwane.