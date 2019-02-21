Will Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp still smile after the Nedbank Cup quarter-final against Cape Town City? Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

On the day that they announced the signing of former Ajax Cape Town captain Travis Graham, Cape Town City experienced another big moment when they drew Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals. The Amakhosi’s name was drawn first out of the bowl, so they will host the last-eight playoff at a date and venue to be confirmed.

The other Cape club in the draw, Cape Umoya United, secured home-ground advantage in their all-NFD encounter against TS Galaxy.

The three other fixtures feature Premiership teams. Apart from Benni McCarthy’s City against the Chiefs of Ernst Middendorp, Bloemfontein Celtic will host Golden Arrows and league leaders Wits will be at home against Chippa United.

City will hope that midfielder Graham can prove to be an inspirational figure, following season-ending injuries to Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche.

