Neo Maema strike helps Sundowns win Tshwane derby against SuperSport United

Johannesburg — It wasn’t pretty, but that doesn’t matter as Mamelodi Sundowns held their nerve to bag their 11th league win in a row after beating rivals SuperSport United Monday. This win, which came courtesy of Neo Maema’s goal in the first half, meant that Sundowns extended their lead to 14 points at the top of the standings.

Story continues below Advertisement

For SuperSport, though, their title aspirations were dented as they remain third on the log, 16 points behind the leaders, who’ve played a game more. The ascension of Rhulani Mokwena as Sundowns’ head coach was met with mixed reactions, but the young tactician has turned his haters into admirers. Mokwena’s team came into this game on a roll, having only conceded once in their last five games. But with SuperSport enjoying a serious resurgence under Gavin Hunt, they were expected to trouble their rivals. Indeed, Hunt's men launched the first attack as Thapelo Maseko raced free on goal, but his effort was brilliantly saved by keeper Ronwen Williams.

SuperSport's former winger Aubrey Modiba nearly put Sundowns ahead after a weighted pass from Marcelo Allende but he hit the side netting. Allende, Sundowns’ record R51-million signing this season, was making his team tick, justifying that hefty price tag. The Chilean-born forward exploited the space given to him by SuperSport, allowing room for the likes of Themba Zwane, who was playing behind Cassius Mailula. Allende wasn’t only dangerous on open play, but on set-pieces as well. Fluid in their build-up play, Sundowns needed a goal and when Zwane freed Mailula down the right flank, the 22-year-old passed Zukile Kewuti to tee up a free Neo Maema who picked his spot and slotted home.

Story continues below Advertisement

SuperSport might have been trailing but they continued to push forward with vigour through substitute Iqraam Rayners. Sundowns repelled the threat though and unleashed their own dangermen after bringing on Peter Shalulile and Thabiso Kutumela. Having scored on his return against Chippa United last week, Shalulile nearly made it two in two but his effort rolled past the goal. Man of the Match Maseko nearly drew the game level in stoppage-time as his hard and low effort rattled the upright, causing a nervy ending for the hosts.

Story continues below Advertisement