Never a dull moment when Cape Town City and Sundowns meet

CAPE TOWN - The Soweto derby may pull in the masses due to its historical significance, but in a few short years Cape Town City and champions Mamelodi Sundowns have certainly forged a rivalry of their own. For all Sundowns’ quality and resources at their disposal they have found City worthy opponents, with former coaches Benni McCarthy and the much-decorated Pitso Mosimane, in particular, enjoying some fiercely contested battles on the touchline. Arguably the greatest sign of respect between the teams was when City wished Mosimane well ahead of his departure for Egyptian giants Al Ahly on their official social media channels. The next episode in the increasingly gripping series of contests is set for Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday evening (7:30pm kickoff). The stage is certainly set for an entertaining evening of football, coupled with the extra excitement of Kermit Erasmus’ return to the Mother City. Erasmus was City’s talisman and ace marksman last season with 13 goals spearheading Jan Olde Riekerink’s team revival. His departure for Sundowns during the off season has certainly left a gaping hole at The Citizens, especially with Fagrie Lakay also being sidelined due to a red card in the opening game of the season.

City have attempted to find a suitable replacement for Erasmus with the addition of striker Prince Opoku Agyemang, but will need to have to show patience as the Ghanaian works his way towards full fitness.

“I hope he [Erasmus] will have some empathy for us,” Olde Riekerink joked this week before focusing on the potential replacements. “We have options, the ball is in their court. We have other players who can fill that gap, we have Tashreeq [Morris], Fagrie [Lakay] and Prince [Opoku Agyemang], who is not a complete match fit at the moment. Sundowns are a top team with good players. We have a very good vibe and are ready to compete."

Although Erasmus’ dead-eye ability in front of goal will sorely be missed, City have found an alternative source of goals so far this season. Midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane is currently in a rich vein of form after scoring in successive matches against Chippa United and Maritzburg United. The latter was enough to earn City’s first victory of the new campaign at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Sundowns, meanwhile, are still slowly finding their way after Mosimane’s departure from Chloorkop. Sandwiched between thrashing Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the league opener at FNB Stadium, the Brazilians have been dumped out of the MTN8 by Bloemfontein Celtic and also been held to a goalless draw by Premiership newbies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Never a dull encounter against Cape Town City!💥



“To be honest, there are a lot of positives from what we want, but unfortunately, you will want in the process to get maximum points," Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said.

"The unfortunate part is when you don’t get maximum points, you start feeling negative, but we are confident that we will be able to come up with something.”

