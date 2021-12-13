New DStv Compact Cup is another competition where fans can get involved in the game

Durban - Premier Soccer League chairman, Irvin Khoza announced the launch of a mini-tournament called the DSTV Compact Cup and the event will be held between 22-29 January 2022 with R1 million rand up for grabs for the triumphant team. The tournament will be active at the same time as the 2022 AFCON Cup as it aims to keep the players active and fit with competitive fixtures, while offering opportunity for some of the club’s young prospects to earn some game time.

The Iron Duke expressed the importance of introducing innovative ideas and initiatives for supporters to continually engage the league and further enhance the importance of promoting academy players into the first teams. “We have agreed as the executive committee that there is a need for something like the DSTV Compact Cup. So we do request that teams make their players, the ones that aren’t involved in the AFCON, available for this tournament.” “We will ask all teams to provide four players from their DSTV Diski team to be a part of these squads and we will also require one Diski player to be on the field for each team. This is to ensure that these players get the relevant exposure and experience and it becomes easier for everyone to identify with those players,” he explained.

INTRODUCING the #DStvCompactCup which will be played on 22 January and 29 January 2022.



Tune in now to the @SuperSportTV PSL Channel (202) for more information pic.twitter.com/XgnXmPvMbD — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) December 13, 2021 The squads and coaches for this tournament will be decided by the supporters through a voting system similar to that of the Black Label Cup, with physio’s assigned independently. CEO of Supersport International, Marc Jury, revealed that DSTV and the Premier Soccer League share a common passion for getting the supporters involved in the game they love dearly. “The most important element of this entire initiative is putting the fans front and centre of everything because they are our DSTV customer and are the ones supporting the team weekly.”

“We feel that getting them involved in selecting the teams,coaches and team names is another way to allow them the opportunity to get involved in the processes of the game, the exact way they’re always hoping they can through the TV screen,” he added. The 16 DSTV Premiership teams will be seperated into four streams and each will form a single team to play against the other streams : Coastal One: Golden Arrows, Royal AM, Maritzburg United, AmaZulu

Coastal Two: Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC,Chippa United, Baroka FC Inland One: Kaizer Chiefs, Swallows FC, Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy FC Inland Two: Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, Marumo Gallants FC, Sekhukhune United FC