New season, new coach... It's all systems go for Chiefs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs players are heading back to training and it will be all systems go on Thursday for the team, according to Kaizer Chief’s Corporate Communications Manager Vina Maphosa. The Naturena based team seems to have a busy week ahead of them from meetings, starting with training and getting ready for the next season. “To put it in general terms we are back but in terms of activities we are building up,” said Maphosa. “There are a number of meetings taking place this week and we have got players coming back from a break. On Thursday it will be all systems go and we will be starting with activities,” said Maphosa. The Glamour Boys will kick off the new season on a clean slate with a new coach which fans are excited about.

Maphosa said the team is as excited to have Gavin Hunt as the new coach as he has numerous trophies under his belt and he believes Hunt will take the team to greater heights.

“It’s an exciting moment for Chiefs. He has won trophies before and has an appealing profile. We are at a stage where we are very hungry and I think he brings that profile that the chairman was looking for.”

For the remainder of the 2019/20 season post lock down Amakhosi was based at the Orlando Stadium and are looking forward to be back at their home ground which is the FNB Stadium.

“One of the things that were taken from us was the stadium and we feel that we missed our home. This is our home and this is where we play well, so we are excited to have it back,” said Maphosa.

Xilombe Mathye