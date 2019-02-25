Tony Zwane (left) of Stellenbosch FC during the NFD match against Jomo Cosmos FC at Idas Valley Stadium, Stellenbosch in November. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The latest round of National First Division (NFD) fixtures saw leaders Stellenbosch increase their advantage at the top of the log, thanks to defeats for two of their three nearest chasers over the weekend. The round opened with a 1-1 draw between Cape Umoya United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Friday night, while Saturday afternoon saw relegation-threatened Witbank Spurs and Real Kings held in home matches by Richards Bay and Maccabi FC respectively.

Saturday also saw Stellenbosch take another step toward automatic promotion with a 2-0 home win over TS Sporting at Idas Valley, thanks to goals from Jarrod Moroole and Alan Robertson.

Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC during the NFD game against Ajax Cape Town at Idas Valley Stadium, in January. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Cape side was boosted on Sunday when title challengers Ajax Cape Town and Royal Eagles lost to Pretoria University (3-0 away) and Uthongathi FC (2-1 away) respectively, allowing Mbombela United to rise into second place (eight points adrift of the top). The round was completed with TS Galaxy defeating Jomo Cosmos 1-0.

The NFD will continue with a full round of fixtures spread over the first weekend of March.

African News Agency (ANA)





