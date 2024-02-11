Ngcobo wants to secure a trophy for ‘multitudes of Chiefs supporters’

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have tied down three first-team players to new deals following a quiet January transfer window. There was great interest in Amakhosi’s business from now until the end of the season after they elected to not beef-up their squad in the recent window, like their direct counterparts.

The 13-time league champions have elected to work inwards, with the extension of the contracts of midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and goalkeepers Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma. The three players’ futures at the club had been in doubt since the start of the campaign, with their previous deals set to expire at the end of the current season. Bvuma, 28, will extend his 10-year stay at the club for at least two more years, which keeps him at the club until June 2026, with an option to extend for a further year.

The shot-stopper recently returned between the sticks for the final four games of the first round of the DStv Premiership season in December, and kept three clean sheets in that period. The Limpopo-born man expressed his gratitude at being handed an opportunity to reignite his career with the Soweto giants in the coming years. “I’m extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue representing Kaizer Chiefs. This club has been my home for years, and I am highly motivated to work even harder for our fans and to bring more success to the gold-and-black jersey,” he said.

Ngcobo, 24, is also an academy product of the Glamour Boys, but hasn’t quite hit the expected levels of his talent – although he has shown star potential on many occasions. The former SA Under-20 and Under-23 player has made 87 appearances for the club, and scored seven goals and made three assists. The Pietermaritzburg-born playmaker pledged his commitment to the Amakhosi’s plan of returning to success and hopefully ending a nine-year trophy drought.

“I shall work hard to ensure that I contribute as much as I can as the team works on securing a trophy for the multitudes of supporters who are always behind us,” he said. Cape Town-born Petersen has also been named as part of the club’s succession plans, with long-time goalkeeper and ex-captain Itumeleng Khune expected to either hang up his gloves or depart the club. The 29-year-old has struggled for form this campaign after being backed by both former coach Molefi Ntseki and now interim mentor Cavin Johnson.

While he continues his rehabilitation, the Ajax Cape Town academy product expressed his joy about being part of the club’s future until June 2026, with an option to extend. “I’m happy to continue my great journey with Kaizer Chiefs. We need to keep working hard as a collective, so we can reward the chairman and the millions of supporters who fill our stadiums every week to see us play by bringing some silverware to Naturena,” Petersen said.