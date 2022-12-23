Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, December 23, 2022

Njabulo Blom departure to MLS club St. Louis City ‘bittersweet’ for Kaizer Chiefs

Njabulo Blom, formally of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs announced the sale of midfielder Njabulo Blom to Major League Soccer club St. Louis City on Friday evening.

The 23-year-old Blom had been involved in a contractual standoff with Amakhosi for the last six months, attempting to negotiate more lucrative terms with the Naturena-based club.

The Chiefs Academy product had six months left on his current contract, and the club has opted to part ways with the young player, granting him an opportunity abroad where he will join Bafana Bafana star Bongokuhle Ntuli in the MLS.

Blom is also a fully-fledged member of the national team after forcing his way into the plans of Bafana head coach Hugo Broos in the last set of preparation matches for next year's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr expressed his disappointment at losing a player of Blom's potential, but also expressed his delight at affording one of the club's most talented sons an opportunity to ply his trade abroad.

“It’s a bittersweet departure because it’s no secret to the Amakhosi faithful how highly we value Blom. He is the epitome of what our KCYDA has been able to produce over the last couple of years. This is part of the plan for us to unearth talent of international standard," said Motaung Jr.

"More so, we want to ensure that we produce talent that can go out to explore opportunities abroad. It’s great to see a young man who grew up in the system now being afforded the opportunity to expand his horizons."

@ScribeSmiso

