The 23-year-old Blom had been involved in a contractual standoff with Amakhosi for the last six months, attempting to negotiate more lucrative terms with the Naturena-based club.

The Chiefs Academy product had six months left on his current contract, and the club has opted to part ways with the young player, granting him an opportunity abroad where he will join Bafana Bafana star Bongokuhle Ntuli in the MLS.

Blom is also a fully-fledged member of the national team after forcing his way into the plans of Bafana head coach Hugo Broos in the last set of preparation matches for next year's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr expressed his disappointment at losing a player of Blom's potential, but also expressed his delight at affording one of the club's most talented sons an opportunity to ply his trade abroad.