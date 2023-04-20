Johannesburg — The closing stages of the season requires every player of the team – regular and fringe – to be ready to play their part whenever they are called upon. And one of the players who has conformed to that is Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo who has been used as an impact player in recent matches.

“I think it’s very important for every player to stay ready so that when you get a chance, you can be able to help the team,” Ngcobo said. “In fact, if you check, we are a small group that really enjoys working with one another and helping each other. Personally, I am already here to help the team when I get a chance.” To be used as a late substitute who is tasked with helping close shop wasn’t quite the ideal season that Ngcobo had in mind after struggling in his first campaign at Chiefs as well.

But such was the change in coaching personnel, arrival of new players in defence and individual mistakes during the start of the season, Ngcobo fell down the pecking order. The ascension of coach Arthur Zwane brought about many changes in the team, including the signing of defenders such as Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove. And while Ngcobo also got his chance as well, he wasn’t the easiest player to deal with; he even threw a tantrum on the touchline after he was substituted for a mistake he committed late last season.

In the last few matches, though, the former PSL Defender of the Season has been used as an impact player by Zwane in Amakhosi’s quest to finish second in the Premiership and win the Nedbank Cup. And having Chiefs enjoy a six game-unbeaten run, after four wins and two draws, Ngcobo is pleased with the progress the team has made even though he hasn’t had an ideal season. “Every player has dreams and goals for the season. Mine didn’t go as planned. But I think the team is getting to where we want it to be, if you check how we are trying to win games,” Ngcobo said.

“You can see now we are going to the semi-finals. So I think that (the team’s progress) is the one thing that’s more important than me playing regularly. If we are winning, all is well.” Chiefs will continue with their challenge for the second spot when they visit Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, as a win will see them go level with SuperSport United on 44 points. Chiefs’ clash against Sekhukhune will be all too familiar as they’ll play at a venue they know too well, while they’ll come up against former teammates such as Daniel Cardoso and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

Moreover, some of Chiefs’ players were coached by Sekhukhune’s coach Brandon Truter at Swallows FC. But Ngcobo, though, doesn’t see that hindering their plans if they prepare well. “We are used to playing there and we are familiar with the place. I think the most important thing is to carry on from where we left off,” Ngcobo said. “If you check how Sekhukhune plays, and coach Brandon’s style of play, as I used to work with him at Swallows, they are still doing the same thing. He believes in good players who can play football.