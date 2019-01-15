Coach Sazi Ngubane (black jacket) says luck is on the side of Royal Eagles. Photo: Royal Eagles Football Club via Facebook

DURBAN – Royal Eagles will not press any panic buttons after dropping five points in their opening fixtures of the second round of the NFD. Eagles are fourth on the standings with 28 points after 17 games and are six points behind leaders Stellenbosch FC.

Eagles failed to capitalise on Stellenbosch’s 2-0 defeat to Richards Bay FC on Friday, as they could only settle for a goalless draw with TS Sporting at Chatsworth Stadium the following day.

Eagles also suffered a 2-0 loss against Stellenbosch last week, but Eagles coach Sazi Ngubane isn’t too concerned about collecting a single point from their last two outings.

“There’s no need to panic. There’s no crisis at the club. Luck is not on our side these days. We received a penalty and we missed it.

“We created numerous other chances, but we failed to convert them. We have to go back and work on our mistakes,” Ngubane said.

“I’m happy about the fact that we are in the chasing pack, but I’m disappointed that we dropped points at home. We were not expecting a point.

“We wanted the whole three points. We played well, but we lacked some luck in front of goals.”

Eagles will now face Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

“The league is still open. We still have 13 games to play. There are still a lot of points to fight for.

“We have to go back to the drawing board and work on our mistakes. Saturday wasn’t our day. We did everything to win the game. Next time, we will come back strong,” Ngubane said.

NFD Results

Ajax Cape Town 2-1 Jomo Cosmos, Stellenbosch FC 0-2 Richards Bay FC, Ubuntu Cape Town 2-1 TS Galaxy, Maccabi 0-1 Witbank Spurs, Real Kings 0-0 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhanda, Royal Eagles 0-0 TS Sporting, Mbombela FC 0-0 Cape Umoya United, Uthongathi 0-1 Pretoria University FC.





The Mercury

