Denis Onyango. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns’ goalkeeper Denis Onyango opened up on how he and his teammates have handled their hectic schedule that has seen them miss out on quality time with their families. The Brazilians celebrated Christmas in Algeria due to their CAF Champions League commitments. It was worth it though as they beat USM Alger 1-0 on Saturday in Bilda to keep their place at the top of Group C with seven points. Tomorrow it’s back to business as they have to prepare for their Absa Premiership clash with AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday. “It hasn’t been easy for us,” Onyango said. “We have been on the road for the last four or five weeks. We played the Telkom final and (Bidvest) Wits away from home (in Durban). We played one game at home against Polokwane (City) and we were back in camp for the Champions League.

It’s very important for us to try and stay with our families because we will also be playing away in Durban.

Onyango continued: “The little time that we have with the family, we must share it with them and make the most of it. And then we move on, we must soldier on. It’s never easy to stay away from family because these are the people that we work for. But thankfully they understand our schedule and they know what we are fighting for.

Whenever we go on the pitch we give 100 percent because there is no use staying away from home and your family and you don’t give everything in the game. If you don’t, you are cheating them and yourself.

It’s important that we get some time to spend with our family because they drive us.”

Bonginkosi Ndadane

The Star

