No-one appreciates what we’ve done, says Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena after wrapping up title

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says his troops do not get enough credit, even after wrapping up the DStv Premiership title with six games to go. Sundowns have been the team to beat this season as they dominated the title race on their way to their sixth league championship in succession.

That became a reality on Saturday as they were crowned the league champions without even breaking a sweat due to SuperSport United’s 1-1 draw with Chippa United. SuperSport dropped two points against the Chilli Boys and can only reach 58 points if they win their remaining six matches. Sundowns are already sitting on 59. The Brazilians were busy with their CAF Champions League campaign as they hosted Coton Sport in their final group stage match on Saturday night. And having won that game 2-1 to finish top of the group they also moved into the knockout stages in style, proving that they can be dominant on all fronts. Amid their sheer dominance – which could see the club win a treble if they also win the Champions League and Nedbank Cup – Mokwena says it was important to congratulate his troops.

“My speech before the game was congratulations because you know about it. That’s something that they need to be congratulated for,” Mokwena said in his post-match press conference on Saturday night. “Maybe, sometimes in South Africa (we don't appreciate it enough). We are victims of our own success. So we undermine the difficulties of winning the Premiership. “The league title is the hardest (trophy) to win in any country because we’ve got to play against 15 opponents, both home and away and the competition lasts for eight months.”

Sundowns have hogged the headlines for breaking the bank to sign the best players, not only on the continent but around the world, including Marcelo Allende who reportedly cost the club R51-million. However, the Uruguayan hasn’t been the only difference at Sundowns this season as most of the players have performed. Mokwena, though, feels that his troops haven’t been given enough credit as they’ve ensured that they are at their very best – both in domestic and continental football.

“When people start to think it looks easy, that's when it becomes difficult. (Saturday) was one of the days when we had an exam to pass,” Mokwena explained. “We had to be in a psychological block of not being in the celebratory block due to winning the championship which was very difficult even though people may not think that. “It’s so difficult to have that level of consistency that this group has shown over the number of the games they’ve played. To win regularly is not easy because what normally happens is complacency.