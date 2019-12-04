DURBAN - A Kaizer Chiefs legend believes nothing will stop Amakhosi from ending their championship drought this season.
Pollen Ndlanya - the former Chiefs striker who also turned out for Orlando Pirates and the defunct Manning Rangers as well as playing in Turkey - says everything is pointing to the 2019/20 Absa Premiership trophy going to Naturena come May.
“If you want to win the league, you have to collect points as early as possible. Chiefs have achieved that so far,” Ndlanya said this week in reference to Amakhosi’s flying start which sees them top of the table with a 10-point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.
Ndlanya is of the view that bagging points early gives a team breathing space later in the season when the competition stiffens up as clubs strive to bag crucial points in the battle for glory, a top eight spot or to avoid relegation.
“When it gets tougher in the second round, chances are that they won’t feel it. They are consistent and their strikers are scoring goals. I see no reason why they can’t finish on top of the log,” Ndlanya explained.