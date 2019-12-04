No-one will stop Chiefs - Ndlanya









Pollen Ndlanya says everything is pointing to the 2019/20 Absa Premiership trophy going to Naturena come May. Photo: Sharon Seretlo DURBAN - A Kaizer Chiefs legend believes nothing will stop Amakhosi from ending their championship drought this season. Pollen Ndlanya - the former Chiefs striker who also turned out for Orlando Pirates and the defunct Manning Rangers as well as playing in Turkey - says everything is pointing to the 2019/20 Absa Premiership trophy going to Naturena come May. “If you want to win the league, you have to collect points as early as possible. Chiefs have achieved that so far,” Ndlanya said this week in reference to Amakhosi’s flying start which sees them top of the table with a 10-point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns. Ndlanya is of the view that bagging points early gives a team breathing space later in the season when the competition stiffens up as clubs strive to bag crucial points in the battle for glory, a top eight spot or to avoid relegation. “When it gets tougher in the second round, chances are that they won’t feel it. They are consistent and their strikers are scoring goals. I see no reason why they can’t finish on top of the log,” Ndlanya explained.

Chiefs host Bloemfontein Celtic at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (8.15pm kick-off) as they seek to add a further three points to their tally.

Ndlanya believes coach Ernst Middendorp’s squad has all the ingredients necessary to capture the league title.

“Chiefs have the upper hand at this stage. They are playing as a team and there’s also competition among the players. They don’t win games with just the starting line up but they also have players who can come off the bench and change the complexion of the game. That is depth.”

While he acknowledges the fact that it is a little early in the season to call the race, he foresees his former club going the distance.

“Obviously, the league is a marathon and Chiefs have to maintain their form throughout the season. They will also face difficult times but for now they are consistent and getting the points. I believe they will keep doing well until the end.”

The last time Chiefs reigned supreme in the league was back in 2014/15 under coach Stuart Baxter. Steve Komphela and Giovanni Solinas failed to deliver silverware for Amakhosi.

Ndlanya, the man they used to affectionately call “Trompies”, admits that Sundowns will not let their title go without a fight.

“Obviously you can’t rule Sundowns out. They are a good team with a great passing game. But the opposition knows how to frustrate Sundowns. They just sit back and play on counter-attack. Right now they are not convincing. They are struggling and they are too predictable,” Ndlanya elaborated.

With Sundowns struggling, the time is ripe for Chiefs to win the championship and Ndlanya believes the Amakhosi faithful will not be wrong to stock up on champagne for a May celebration.





