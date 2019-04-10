The PSL is not out to get Mamelodi Sundowns, says Irvin Khoza. Photo: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has labelled as “nonsense” insinuations that the organisation is out to get Mamelodi Sundowns. The Brazilians’ coach Pitso Mosimane has been critical of the PSL’s disciplinary committee, questioning the timing of the sentences they hand out.

The PSL took an eternity to solve the matter of Tendai Ndoro’s eligibility last season after he played for a third club in one season, which is against Fifa rules. Ndoro played for Ajax Cape Town in January last year but the matter was resolved towards the end of the season, despite the judgement having consequences on the fight to avoid relegation and the fight for the championship.

The PSL disciplinary committee has also seemingly been dragging its feet on finalising Sundowns’ matter of fielding Wayne Arendse in the draw with Bidvest Wits on October 7 last year. But PSL prosecutor Nande Becker put it down to the Brazilians’ busy schedule that has seen the club ask for a number of postponements, as well as the legal fraternity shutting down in late December until early January.

Sundowns were found guilty. Arguments will be heard on Friday before punishment is handed out.

"What is important for us as a league, the Exco (executive committee) in particular, is the fairness, speed and lawfulness of any situation we are dealing with,” Khoza said. “Football is very interesting because it’s regulated. There can never be about my feelings as the chairman of the league, the CEO or the Exco.

It’s what the rules, the handbook, the compliance manual, club licensing and Fifa constituencies say that matters. It’s not about what you say. But to some people it might appear that we are sluggish and incompetent.

“In some cases clubs ask for postponements. The clubs get further legal minds and they want certain particulars. Every club has a right to be given an opportunity when they ask for postponement. All postponements are discussed and are agreed afterwards with the prosecutor.

No CEO or executive member gives a postponement. But sometimes when you read in the media, you hear that it seems like there is some kind of influence of some sort.

“There’s a case in question about one club who are saying that the matter is now being heard at the end of the season because someone must get an advantage. Nonsense man! What advantage because the prosecutor must explain where is the process as we speak now? Why hasn’t it been executed timeously? Fairness and speed is very sacrosanct for us.”

What has led to rumours that the PSL is out to get Sundowns is that Becker doesn’t communicate much with the media on the status of cases. Khoza admitted that maybe that must change, with Becker’s desk sharing with the public the status of the cases he is investigating so that people don’t form opinions without knowing the full story.

Khoza also revealed that the Nedbank Cup final will be staged at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18.

