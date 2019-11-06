Bonginkosi Ntuli scored a brace for AmaZulu. Photo: Gerahrd Duraan/BackpagePix

Bongi Ntuli is slowly but surely becoming the saviour for AmaZulu. The lanky striker was the hero again for Usuthu on Wednesday tonight. His brace made the difference as Usuthu beat Stellenbosch 2-0. AmaZulu have notched up seven goals in 10 games. All those goals have been scored by Ntuli. When Usuthu needed someone to step up, Ntuli raised his hands and delivered.

Ntuli converted a penalty 13 minutes into the game after he was fouled in the box. He dusted himself off and rattled the net. Usuthu registered their fourth victory of the season.

Sinethemba Sithebe fluffed a glorious opportunity before the interval as he shot went straight at Boy de Jongh.

Sithebe did well to control the ball in the box but failed to connect with the ball and as a result De Jongh made a comfortable save to keep Usuthu at bay.