Bongi Ntuli completed his brace in the last minutes of the game and that proved to be the winner against Cape Town City. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix DURBAN – Bongi Ntuli turned out to be the hero for AmaZulu as he inspired Usuthu in to a 2-1 victory at the expense of Cape Town City this evening at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu. Ntuli completed his brace in the last minutes of the game and that proved to be the winner as two sides were deadlocked at 1-1. He stormed from the center line before slotting the ball in to the back of the net. It was the first victory of the season for the home side. Usuthu opened the deadlock as early as 11 minutes. It was a sensational goal and the one that is worthy watching time and time again. Bongi Ntuli exchanged some neat passes with Talent Chawapiwa on the right and side and the diminutive striker finished with aplomb. It was textbook stuff from Usuthu.

Surprise Ralani threatened for the visitors just before the half hour-mark but Siyabonga Mbatha produced a fantastic save to keep City at bay.

The home side continued to pile more pressure but they couldn't turn their dominance in to goals or clear goal scoring opportunities.

Peter Leeuwenburgh showed a great sense of anticipation as he denied Usuthu an opportunity to double their lead.

Siphesihle Maduna and Chawapiwa were sacrificed because of injuries after the interval. The duo was replaced by Lehlohonolo Majoro and Butholezwe Ncube respectively.

Mark Mayambela made his debut for the Citizens. He was signed today but was drafted in to the starting line-up.

Mayambela netted on debut. He made a telling run in the box and was well spotted by Thabo Nodada. The former Orlando Pirates winger showed a great composure to beat Mbatha. The ball hit the post before rolling in to the back of the net.

Sinethemba Sithebe could have been a hero but fluffed his line in the dying minutes of the match. He received a killer pass from Andre De Jongh on the right and side but ballooned his effort over the bar.

Ntuli saved the best for last as he netted the winner in the last minutes of the game.

Result:

AmaZulu (1) 2

Cape Town City (0) 1

