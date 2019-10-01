DURBAN – Bongi Ntuli turned out to be the hero for AmaZulu as he inspired Usuthu in to a 2-1 victory at the expense of Cape Town City this evening at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.
Ntuli completed his brace in the last minutes of the game and that proved to be the winner as two sides were deadlocked at 1-1.
He stormed from the center line before slotting the ball in to the back of the net. It was the first victory of the season for the home side.
Usuthu opened the deadlock as early as 11 minutes. It was a sensational goal and the one that is worthy watching time and time again.
Bongi Ntuli exchanged some neat passes with Talent Chawapiwa on the right and side and the diminutive striker finished with aplomb. It was textbook stuff from Usuthu.