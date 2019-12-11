Nzama agrees that Amakhosi should skip the showboating









The Glamour Boys came from behind on three occasions to beat Celtic 5-3 in an Absa Premiership tussle. Photo: BackpagePix Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Cyril Nzama is in full support of Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp, who blasted his players for showboating against Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The Glamour Boys came from behind on three occasions to beat Celtic 5-3 in an Absa Premiership tussle. Samir Nurkovic netted a hat-trick while Leonardo Castro banged in a brace for Amakhosi. After taking a two-goal lead, Chiefs players started to tease their opponent by showboating. “I’m against showboating," Nzama stated in an interview with the media at the launch of the Bergville Off Season Soccer tournament last weekend.

Nzama lifted two league triumphs during his time with Amakhosi.

“There was a stage where the supporters used to fight me a lot,” he said.

“I remember the other day, we were playing Mamelodi Sundowns. We had the plan that the full-back would overload on the flanks in the transitional phase of the game, especially when the opposition is taking set-play.

“I ran from the right-back position and rounded off the late Scara Ngobese and he started to showboat.

"I was furious because of the energy that I used running from a right-back position to the right wing position.

"I ran to him and explained that he needed to stick to the plan,” he said.

Chiefs are currently on top of the log with 34 points after 13 league outings. They are 10 points clear at the summit.

“The only way that players can express themselves is to go forward,” Nzama said.

“You can do your step-over, beat someone and get goals and then I’m fine with it.

"I enjoy it but it should benefit the team. It should be about a show of an individual entertaining the supporters at the expense of the team.”

Chiefs are going through a trophy drought. They haven’t tasted success for four seasons.

“Chiefs are not at the stage where they can do that (showboating). Yes, I’m against it,” Nzama added.

“Players should learn because you can’t play for the national team with that kind of mentality. You won’t even go overseas like Percy Tau.

“Players should grow up and learn that in football there’s a difference between street soccer and the professional level. In street soccer, it is all about entertainment. At professional level you should showboat with an intention of going forward. You can’t showboat in one area because it doesn’t benefit the team.”





