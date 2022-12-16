Onismor Bhasera not surprised by SuperSport United’s resurgence

Durban — Experienced defender Onismor Bhasera is not surprised by SuperSport United's resurgence to being back among the best teams in the league. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Matsatsantsa enjoyed a relatively pleasing first round of DStv premiership fixtures, a great blend of youth and experience led by one of the division's most successful me mentors in head coach Gavin Hunt. SuperSport have not enjoyed a place in the league's top four for a decade now, the last time they managed third spot was in the 2011/2012 season when Hunt was still at the helm.

At the moment, the Pretoria-based side's belief in youngsters and key mature personnel seems to be paying off as they currently occupy third position on the log, seven points off Mamelodi Sundowns. Hunt's men are a pleasing throwback to his all-conquering side of 2007 -2009 that won three league titles in a row.

Their devastating wing-play are aiding the efforts of Bradley Grobler, who is among the league’s top scorers with six goals. One of the key men on the wings is the experienced Bhasera, who himself is rolling back the years to when he first burst onto the scene in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs. Bhasera has revealed that his side’s recent run of form does not surprise him at all, while the club have lost key personnel at the beginning of the season, the work he and his teammates are putting in behind the scenes is reflected on the field.

“I’m not surprised at all (when asked if he’s surprised by the teams rapid progress), in fact I know we're capable doing much more than what we've done so far,” he told IOL Sports. “Of course we have to prepare for the worst but regardless of who’s here or not, we want to do well for the club. If a different person gets an opportunity we can't sulk, we just have to grab the baton and do well in that position.”

'Bash' as he is affectionately known in the changeroom, also took time to acknowledge the influence of the returning Hunt into the head coach seat, stating his experience makes life easier for them. "Working with an experienced also makes the job easier for us and we're lucky to be working with Gavin," he said.