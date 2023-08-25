‘Only God can judge me …’ Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Rhulani Mokwena says he deserves some credit

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena could not contain his emotions as he broke down in a post-match conference amidst a barrage of criticism on Wednesday night. Speaking to the media after the Brazilians recorded a fifth successive DStv Premiership victory as they overcame Richards Bay FC 1-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium, the 36-year-old was emotional when quizzed about the criticism he has had to endure.

Mokwena said he feels continuously targeted by various sections of football fans who disregard his work because he is the coach of all-conquering Sundowns. “I would rather not answer that, because of anything I say ... because I always tell you guys that I have a different set of rules. Everything I say is interrogated,” said Mokwena.

‘Only God can judge me’ “Everything I say is sometimes misconstrued and sometimes deliberately so, because people want to paint a narrative about me that does not exist. But I accept it because only God can judge me – only God can judge me, and I try to do my best every single day. “But I take reference from the book (Bible), and I say if the greatest of all that walked on this planet, the greatest of all (Jesus), if he was scrutinised and misinterpreted and killed for truth and honesty and representing that, who am I?

“So I’d rather not answer that, because God knows my heart, and sometimes it is very painful because I’m human too. But I’ll soldier on, because I’m very strong.” Sundowns achieved yet another milestone with their win over the Natal Rich Boyz as they began the season with five wins for the first time in the club’s history. Mokwena also remains undefeated in the Premiership since taking over as head coach, with 19 wins and six draws in charge, stretching back to last season.

Rewarding the faith Mokwena also handed new signing Junior Mendieta his first league start of the season in place of captain Themba Zwane, and the Argentinian rewarded that faith with a well-taken strike.