By Mthobisi Nozulela
With only four games left before the end of the season, the race to secure the CAF Champions League spot between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC is heating up.
Stellenbosch are currently in pole position to secure the right to participate in Africa’s premier club Competition next season as the Maroons are currently in second place with a total of 49 points having opened a three-point gap between themselves and third-place Orlando Pirates.
However, the three-point gap has not deterred Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro with the Spaniard having made it clear that the club wants to return to continental football next season saying the Sea Robbers can no longer afford to have bad days at this office this season.
“For us it’s another final we want to be in the second position in the end of the season and to make it possible we know that we have to win every point Stellenbosch is doing well they are a in a good moment of form and pushing us to the limit to make sure that we don’t fail.
“We don’t want a bad day, we can not have a bad day from now until the end of the season,” said Riveiro.
Orlando Pirates will lock horns with Chippa United again on Wednesday evening with the hopes of securing all three points to put pressure on second-ranked Stellenbosch.
While the Cape Winelands side will be looking to tighten their grip on their second position in the DSTV Premiership when they take on Durban-based AmaZulu.
It is worth noting that after DSTV champions Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 2- 1 in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals on Sunday the Buccaneers are now guaranteed to play continental football even if they fail to finish second in the league table as the Soweto side automatically booked their spot in CAF Confederation Cup..
However, the Sea Robbers would still want to finish second in the DSTV Premiership and participate in the more prestigious CAF Champions League..
