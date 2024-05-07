With only four games left before the end of the season, the race to secure the CAF Champions League spot between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC is heating up.

Stellenbosch are currently in pole position to secure the right to participate in Africa’s premier club Competition next season as the Maroons are currently in second place with a total of 49 points having opened a three-point gap between themselves and third-place Orlando Pirates.

However, the three-point gap has not deterred Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro with the Spaniard having made it clear that the club wants to return to continental football next season saying the Sea Robbers can no longer afford to have bad days at this office this season.

“For us it’s another final we want to be in the second position in the end of the season and to make it possible we know that we have to win every point Stellenbosch is doing well they are a in a good moment of form and pushing us to the limit to make sure that we don’t fail.