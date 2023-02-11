Orlando Pirates beat minnows All Stars to advance in Nedbank Cup

Cape Town — Orlando Pirates produced a sterling second-half performance to run out 2-0 winners against All Stars FC in a last-32 round Nedbank Cup clash at the Bidvest Stadium in Braamfontein on Saturday night, after a goalless first half. The Pirates team showed five changes from the side that went down narrowly to Mamelodi Sundowns a week ago. The big news though was the return of creative midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch who suffered a long-term knee injury last year.

Welcome back to action Thembinkosi Lorch 🎁#NedbankCup2023 pic.twitter.com/JfZxaI8DZ6 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 11, 2023 Pirates captain Innocent Maela is serving a suspension and that opened the way for Craig Martin to make his debut in the starting XI. New Pirates signings Makhehleni Makhaula and Souaibou Marou were named on the bench.

A wet playing surface made for slippery conditions and that contributed to Pirates midfield anchor Goodman Mosele going down with a twisted ankle injury in the sixth minute. He was forced to retire from the action and replaced by substitute Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo. As expected Pirates had the better of their Motsepe Foundation Championship opponents and managed a 56% possession first-half advantage. However, Pirates spent a fair bit of time in the central areas of the pitch and did enjoy many box entries. The All Stars rear guard offered stout defence and kept their shape when Pirates ran hard at them. Their midfield worked their socks off breaking down Pirates' attacking sorties in its early stages.

Referee Xola Sitela turned down a strong penalty appeal by All Stars early in the first half. In the 37th minute, Monnapule Saleng reeled in a well-placed free-kick for Pirates but Sandile Mthethwa managed to score. However, he was adjudged to be offside, along with fellow defender Tapelo Xoki. After the teams changed ends with both sets of defences intact, Pirates brought on Lorch at the start of the second half. He replaced Kabelo Dlamini who played out in a left midfield position.

It was all Pirates in the opening stages of second-half play and All Stars acrobatic goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali made a raft of saves. However, Pirates' pressure finally took its toll around the hour mark when striker Monnapule Saleng opened the scoring. After the defence blocked initial scoring attempts, Saleng pounced on a rebound and chipped the ball past a packed goalmouth into the roof of the net. Ten minutes later, Pirates doubled their lead through Lorch who was playing for the first time since last August. The scene was much the same as when Saleng scored but he cracked a low drive that whistled past several players before it struck the back of the net (2-0). Shortly afterwards, Pirates' Spanish coach José Riveiro was given his marching orders after, presumably, an altercation with the fourth official.