Orlando Pirates beat Polokwane City to close in on CAF Champions League places

Jose Riveiro’s Orlando Pirates edged closer to the CAF Champions League places on Saturday with a win over Polokwane City in their DStv Premiership cash at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Man of the moment Evidence Makgopa scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute.

After a stuttering start to the season, Riveiro knew that nothing less than maximum points against Polokwane would be good enough in their quest for qualifying for the Champions League. Pirates played like a team with purpose, and were solid on defence, not giving their opponents much, while creating opportunities at the other end.

Polokwane City, a side that has impressed in the league so far this season, looked like they were holding out for a point as neither side was able to push the advantage home. With 20 minutes remaining, Makgopa put the ball in the back of the net, and Riveiro’s men were able to hold on until the end and snap a three-game winless run that had threatened to undo their good work and derail their season.