Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates’ coach Jose Riveiro was a happy chap after his side completed a cup double this season but he vowed that they’ll improve next season. Pirates ended the season on a very high note on Saturday night as they beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup final in Tshwane to win their second trophy of the term - having already won the MTN8.

Pirates’ triumph, which came courtesy of goals from Tapelo Xoki and Terrence Dzvukamanja after Sibusiso Vilakazi’s lead for Sekhukhune, sealed what has been an incredible debut season for Riveiro. Enroute to the cup double, Pirates had also finished second in the league standings to mark their first return to the Champions League’s stage next season since 2019. So, arguably, the most successful team in domestic football last season, Riveiro said the Nedbank Cup’s success tasted good given their competitiveness in the competition.

“I think it was epic until the end, and that’s why it tastes so good. We probably didn’t play very good football in this competition, but we were very competitive,” Riveiro said. “I think we managed to win every knockout game during the season in every competition and official match. I think that’s going to be a huge value for the players for the future.” That future will be early as next season for the Sea Robbers who want to ensure that they compete for all the silverware, including the domestic and continental titles.

And that’s why Riveiro has vowed that they’ll do everything and anything within their powers to ensure that they improve and become a better side – like the rest of their counterparts. “Next season we are going to try again. Everyone will start with zero points – 0-0 – in every competition. We’ll try to do things different in every competition,” Riveiro said. “If we do the same things, we are not going to get the same results as this season. We need to move forward because every team is going to move forward as well.