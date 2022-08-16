Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro baffled by his team’s poor form in front of goal

Durban — Orlando Pirates will travel down to KwaZulu-Natal for an enticing clash against Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Wednesday in a 7:30pm kick-off. The Buccaneers will still have their defeat to Chippa United on Sunday fresh in their minds and will look to make amends and get back to winning ways when they visit a formidableThwihli Thwahla.

There’s little doubt that new Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has had an instant impact and influence in the playing style and structure of the Soweto giants. However, their goal returns have been disappointing, and that issue was laid bare once more when Chippa scored late to steal the victory at Orlando Stadium. Riveiro, although still full of optimism, revealed his astonishment at his side’s lack of decisiveness in front of goal, and challenged not only the club’s forwards, but the entire squad to bring their scoring boots along when they tackle Royal AM.

“It’s difficult to explain how we have one goal in the last 180 minutes … it’s hard to accept,” said Riveiro. “Our stats in the last two games point to (it being) a matter of time. There’s a reason why we pay the most attention to goal-scorers: it’s difficult to score. I’m not just speaking about strikers, because we generate chances for everyone on the field.” Pirates are going to feature in their fourth game in 11 days when they kick-off against Royal AM, a tough period in which Riveiro has had to adjust his normal preparation.

“We don’t have any time to train, and that’s part of (the problem). It is very important to me and my team,” he said. “However, we do have various ways in which we’re preparing for games in this period. There is video analysis and different other ways we use without having to step onto the pitch to prepare, and we will do the same for the upcoming match.” The Spanish international is still in the early stages of his reconstruction of the Soweto-based club, and has played around with different individuals in the club’s attack as he looks to establish effective combinations in the attacking third.

The likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto and Kwameh Peprah were a few of the club’s brightest stars in the last campaign, but they haven’t been able to kickstart their individual seasons thus far – even though they’ve been one of most entertaining teams thus far. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport