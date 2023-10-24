Jose Riveiro is thrilled that his Orlando Pirates players are always ready to raise their hands whenever they are called upon, saying that will only make them better as a team.

Pirates continued with their domestic Cup competition dominance last Friday, beating Cape Town Spurs 2-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Carling Knockout where they will face Richards Bay. It was an emphatic win for the Bucs that didn’t only add more misery to Spurs’ start to the season, but one that also kept their chances of winning a fourth successive Cup competition alive. Riveiro achieved the feat in some style with what could be largely be considered a “B team”, including handing first starts of the season to the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch and Evidence Makgopa.

The duo played their part, but there was a debut for Melusi Buthelezi as well. Pirates’ third-choice goalkeeper replaced the injured No 1 Sipho Chaine in the first half, and he took the opportunity with both hands as he kept a clean sheet. Sure, Riveiro has made a reputation of not being a fan of rotating players, but having seen how his fringe players took their chances on Friday, he has a nice selection headache.

“We had the chance of playing players who didn’t have the opportunity to play in the early stages of the season for different reasons,” Riveiro said. “And that is always good news always. It’s not good news that Sipho got injured, but it was good news to see Melusi on the field and do a good job. “The important part is the number of players that we have fit and ready to compete as the coach must decide on who’ll play.”

Riveiro expects his troops to be ready to step up the occasion when they visit AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Premiership today. This is one of the three games in hand that Pirates must win at all costs if they are to try and close the 17-point gap between them and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Riveiro will be hoping that Makgopa continues with his improvement, with the former Baroka FC striker involved in both goals against Spurs.

Makgopa joined Pirates last season, having been a Bafana Bafana regular under coach Hugo Broos, but such were his initial struggles at Pirates, that eventually lost his place in the national team. But that was not due to a lack of effort from the lanky striker at club level, so much so that if he continues to play, he’ll eventually improve – and even claim a starting berth. “He played well. He’s a player who has been with us for the last 15 months and today, he was making his first start (of the season),” Riveiro said.

“And considering the behaviour that Evidence has had during that time, which I must say was excellent, he was a true professional. “So, as a coach I was happy to see him have the chance to play. But that doesn’t mean everything is done.