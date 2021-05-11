Orlando Pirates’ inconsistency continues after draw against Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates are making life difficult for themselves. They were forced to settle for the share of the spoils after they were held to a goalless draw by Stellenbosch FC in a league encounter at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Pirates inconsistent outing has let them down this season. Last week they were on cloud nine after hammering relegation threatened Black Leopards by 3-0 to keep their chances of finishing in the top three – which guarantees continental football next tern – alive.

ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu title hopes dashed after Baroka loss

The Bucs remained fourth on the log after bagging a point against Stellies earlier today. But they’ll know that they’ve let themselves down especially with third-placed Golden Arrows also pushing for a continental spot in the upcoming campaign.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns get PSL boost ahead of Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly meeting

In fact, Pirates will consider themselves lucky that they even managed a point after Stellenbosch dominated most of the possession in the first half. The home side though was let down by their poor finishing in front of goal – with Ashely Du Preez the main culprit.

The 23-year-old striker missed a sitter after being set-up by Augustine Dimgba. Soon thereafter, Wayne Sandilands was forced to save his team from the blushes after keeping out a pin-point high-flying shot from Jayden Adams as Stellies applied the pressure.

ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy’s high intensity training sessions key to AmaZulu’s success

Pirates though returned as the more reinvigorated side in the second half. But they were not clinical enough either, with Gabadinho Mhango forcing goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt into a fine stop after a delightful curling set-piece after the half-an-hour mark.

Pirates will shift their focus to continental football this weekend. They’ll host Raja Casablanca in the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup at the Orland Stadium on Sunday. A win today would have served as a huge morale booster heading to that game.

@MihlaliBaleka

IOL Sport