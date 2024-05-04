Orlando Pirates into another Nedbank Cup final after beating Chippa United in Gqeberha

Orlando Pirates kept their hopes of back-to-back Nedbank Cup titles alive when they beat Chippa United 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha late on Saturday afternoon. The capacity crowd that gathered in Gqeberha were treated to top football as both teams looked to advance to the Cup final.

𝐅𝐓 | 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐚 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 1️⃣-3️⃣ 𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬



The Buccaneers produce the goods against the Chilli Boys, punching their ticket to another #NedbankCup final 🎫 pic.twitter.com/7xXc7IC2Hl — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 4, 2024 The game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium had to be delayed due to a stampede outside of the stadium, but once it got underway, the Pirates faithful were rewarded with an early goal. Jose Riveiro’s were quickest out of the blocks, and found themselves in front after just five minutes after Kabelo Dlamini scored a brilliant free kick from 25 years.

Which chances few anf far between after the first goal, Dlamini punished Chippa again with five minutes left in the first half when he doubled Pirates’ lead with his second strike. Ezimnyama ngenkani EzikaMagebula increased their lead when Chippa United captain — and former Pirates player — Justice Chabalala went to sleep in defence, allowing Innocent Maela to tee up Dlamini, who made no mistake from close range and made it 2-0. Playing out wide, exciting youngster Relebohile Mofokeng almost blew the roof off the stadium when he pulled off a brilliant piece of skill to go past Sirgio Kammies and drive the ball in the box. He pulled his shot wide, however, and the score remained 2-0.

With the game opening up, Elmo Kambindu had a brilliant chance to pull one back after collecting a brilliant through pass from Bienvenu Eva Nga, but he dallied to much on the ball and the opportunity evaporated into thin air. Minutes later, however, Kambindu would make no mistake as he tapped in Eva Nga’s low cross to make it 2-1 and get Chippa back into the game. With Pirates in sixes and sevens, Kambindu missed an opportunity to draw level when he failed to connect with the ball having found himself in a brilliant position.

With 10 minutes remaining, Tapelo Xoki made it 3-1 when he scored the all-important insurance goal after finding himself unmarked following a training-ground corner routine that left Chippa’s defence bamboozled. Riveiro’s team were able to hold on to claim the win and reach another Nedbank Cup final.