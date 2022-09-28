Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro proving he’s no ‘plumber’

Johannesburg — For a coach whose arrival in the country was met with serious scepticism, 47-year-old Jose Riveiro has quickly proven he is not the 'plumber' some had thought him to be. That he has got Orlando Pirates among the early pace-setters in the DStv Premiership is evident that the Spaniard is a solid coach.

The Buccaneers are second in the table, five points behind a Mamelodi Sundowns side that has played one match more. It is his calm demeanour on and off the pitch though that has left detractors with egg on their faces, Riveiro clearly not fazed by the challenges and pressures that come with being in charge of one of the country's biggest clubs. Ahead of a massive clash with Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final this weekend, the coach was calmness personified amidst a barrage of somewhat sensational media corps questioning that would have seen many a coach flustered.

A suggestion that the first leg tie with the Brazilians is a tough test that might require something special from his team was met with a terse, yet clearly calculated response — Riveiro refusing to be goaded into giving the clash the 'special tie' It is generally being viewed as. "We are not taking this game as being any more important (than the others). We are going to approach the game as we usually do. We will show our identity and we will defend when we have to and attack when we must.“ That Pirates have struggled in the past against Sundowns is neither here nor there, Riveiro responded to a question about how he plans to turn the tables in Bucs' favour.

"The past two seasons are not gonna play this semi-final. We are going to try to be ourselves and build on our own identity." It was a classic case of a coach who understands himself and is aware that what he says could well be misconstrued. Not even when an attempt was made to get him to give out his plan for the maiden tie did Riveiro take the bait.

"We will approach it like we generally do all matches. We will try to have a good day. Nothing will be decided on the day (of the match). But we hope for the best. But you have to understand that it is a 180 minutes game." No doubt many will now understand that Riveiro is not a 'plumber' too. @Tshiliboy

