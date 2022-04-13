Orlando Pirates’ Paseka Mako in a stable condition after horror clash against Baroka

The 28-year-old had a horrific clash with team-mate Richard Ofori in Orlando Pirates’ 0-0 draw with Baroka FC on Tuesday. As he and Ofori charged for the ball, the knee of the goalkeeper appeared to strike his face.

Durban - Orlando Pirates have released a statement confirming that defender Paseka Mako is in a stable condition.

As a result of the injury, Mako had to be taken to hospital with an ambulance arriving on the scene. Both teams agreed to stop the game following the incident.

SPEEDY RECOVERY



Baroka Football Club would like to wish Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako a speedy recovery following the incident at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday. #Lennakemoroka pic.twitter.com/RhMhWVaQfw — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) April 12, 2022

“Following the emergency injury involving defender Paseka Mako in the DStv Premiership clash against Baroka FC last night, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the 28 year old is in a stable condition,” said a statement published on Pirates’ website.

The statement added that CT scans have confirmed that Mako did not sustain a brain haemorrhage or skull fracture. He did, however, sustain a fracture to his face and nose.