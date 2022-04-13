Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Orlando Pirates’ Paseka Mako in a stable condition after horror clash against Baroka

Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates was involved in a horror clash where he was knocked out cold against Baroka FC. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Durban - Orlando Pirates have released a statement confirming that defender Paseka Mako is in a stable condition.

The 28-year-old had a horrific clash with team-mate Richard Ofori in Orlando Pirates’ 0-0 draw with Baroka FC on Tuesday. As he and Ofori charged for the ball, the knee of the goalkeeper appeared to strike his face.

As a result of the injury, Mako had to be taken to hospital with an ambulance arriving on the scene. Both teams agreed to stop the game following the incident.

“Following the emergency injury involving defender Paseka Mako in the DStv Premiership clash against Baroka FC last night, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the 28 year old is in a stable condition,” said a statement published on Pirates’ website.

The statement added that CT scans have confirmed that Mako did not sustain a brain haemorrhage or skull fracture. He did, however, sustain a fracture to his face and nose.

Mako is due to continue receiving medical care.

The game ended in a goalless draw. The result put Pirates fourth on the log and as they try to chase for some silverware this season.

Meanwhile, Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele are rooted to the bottom of the table. at the bottom of the log.

IOL Sport

