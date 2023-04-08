Orlando Pirates ramp up Champions League drive by claiming second place in the league

Cape Town — Orlando Pirates ramped up their drive for a CAF Champions League berth next season with a well-taken 2-0 win over hosts Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening, after leading 2-0 at halftime. This win moves Pirates into second place on the DStv Premiership standings. If they maintain this slot until the end of the season, which is five rounds of games away, they will join Mamelodi Sundowns in the elite continental competition next season.

Pirates, on 43 points, moved ahead of SuperSport United on the log by virtue of a superior goal difference, although the latter is also on 43 points. Chippa with 26 points, will find themselves in 14th position, one place above the relegation zone, which is occupied by Maritzburg United (25 points) and Marumo Gallants (23). Overall, Pirates operated with greater intensity and showed a hunger to dominate for most of the way. On both occasions when Pirates scored, Chippa's defence lost its shape and sprung gaps which Pirates exploited. Chippa survived an early scare after their Namibian goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua failed to gather a goalmouth cross cleanly in the third minute. The Pirates midfielder Monnapule Saleng who was lurking close by tried to pounce on the stray ball, but Kazapua recovered and snatched the ball a stride away from the goalline to avert danger.

Chippa tried to impose themselves on the match with a few attacking sorties down the middle of the park and seemed undaunted by the slippery surface following rainfall earlier in the day. Pirates absorbed the earlier pressure ⁬without raising a sweat. Midway through the first half, they opened the scoring through Kabelo Dlamini, who was flanked by Terrence Dzvukamanja and Thembinkosi Lorch in the side's three-prong attack. It was Dlamini's first goal of the season. There was a strong response by Chippa in the ensuing play, and their pressure forced Pirates' defence to concede two corners in quick succession. Pirates saw off both set-pieces without allowing Chippa to capitalise.

As the half wore on towards halftime, Pirates stepped up the ante and started enjoying a greater share of possession. By this time, the game seemed to drift away from Chippa, who suffered another setback seven minutes before the change-over after Lorch was sent clear and slipped the ball past the advancing Kazapua. It was Lorch's first goal of the season. By the time referee Masixole Bambiso brought the first half to an end, Chippa had taken play deep into the Pirates' half but lacked the initiative to make their effort count. Pirates averted danger 10 minutes after the restart thanks to a fine save by their keeper Sipho Chaine who held out a header from Nigerian Etiosa Ighodaro after a Chippa corner by Ronaldo Maarman.

Despite closing out the match with an overwhelming 59% possession advantage, Pirates failed to add to their first-half score. Meanwhile, in another match, Sekhukhune United defeated 10-man Maritzburg United 1-0. The goal was scored by Sibusiso Vilakazi, five minutes from the end. @Herman_Gibbs