Orlando Pirates reach Nedbank Cup quarter-finals after beating 10-man Hungry Lions

It wasn’t pretty at times, but defending Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates did enough to beat Hungry Lions 4-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition. A first half own goal, plus second half strikes from Tshegofatso Mabasa and Monnapule Saleng ensured that there would be no unlikely upset on the night.

Lovely skill from Saleng 🤩



He adds to his goals in the Soweto Derby with a beautiful finish against Hungry Lions 👇



📺 Stream #NedbankCup live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/ETAFTGGKY7 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 16, 2024 The first have was an even affair, with shots at goal few and far between, but the gulf in class between the two sides was apparent. Looking to keep their undefeated streak for the year going, Jose Riveiro’s men continued pressure led to Morena Monaheng putting the ball in the back of his net.

But that’s as good as it got for Ezimnyama Ngenkani in the first half as Hungry Lions were able to repel numerous attacks from Pirates. The team from Postmasburg in the Northern Cape were then able to ask the Pirates defence a few questions of their own, and were unlucky to not draw level against their illustrious opponents. There was a concerning moment towards the end of the first half when veteran midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula required medical attention on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher.

Viewers of the game were given a reassuring update after the half time while that Makhaula was communicating with medical staff. In the second half, the game came to life when Patrick Maswanganyi had his feet clipped by Sbongakonke Gumede with only the goalkeeper to Glen Baadtjies to beat. Gumede was given his marching order, and the resulting free kick on the edge of the area by Mabasa smacked against the crossbar.

Mabasa wouldn’t be denied five minutes later when he picked up a lovely through ball from Kabelo Dlamini to slot the ball past Baadtjies to make it 2-0. Saleng then put the result beyond doubt against the ten men when he fired from just inside the 18-yard area to add to their lead.