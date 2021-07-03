Orlando Pirates sign Maritzburg United record holder – report

According to reports, the 26-year-old midfielder, who played a record 162 games for the KwaZulu-Natal club, decided against signing a new contract.

The Citizen’s Phakaaathi quoted an unnamed source, who said: “He is an Orlando Pirates player now. It is a done deal and he should meet his new teammates when Pirates reopen for preseason training early next month.

Thank you and all the best for the future, Bands! 🙏🏻💙#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/pdjKTZCc8t — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) July 3, 2021

“Maritzburg were surprisingly good this time and were not bitter that he didn’t renew his deal as he opted to look elsewhere when his contract ended.

“He is a product of the club and feels he has served them well over the years and now wants to test himself at a bigger club and Orlando Pirates were the first to call him and he was happy to go there.”