Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine has the backing of regular number one Richard Ofori

London — Richard Ofori says he has been encouraging Sipho Chaine to continue doing well after losing the Orlando Pirates No 1 jersey to him in recent months. Chaine has been the Sea Robbers’ first-choice goalkeeper since December, ahead of the injured Ofori and struggling Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Despite conceding 12 goals and only keeping four clean sheets in 13 games, Chaine has impressed, thanks to his ability to start play from the back. Those impressive displays have seen him get special praise from opposition coaches such as Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena, who said he has made a huge difference to Pirates since his debut. So Chaine looks all set to continue donning the No 1 jersey, even when the experienced Ofori returns to full fitness in the next few weeks.

Not that Ofori is worried, instead he has been motivating the 26-year-old to continue doing his best as that helps the team. “You motivate him because this sport is not about individuals. People were there before you came. So when you are not there, someone must also continue,” Ofori said. “It’s not only about one person. You can’t be greedy and talk about yourself only. The most important thing is about the success of the club.

“So, I always talk to him, motivate him to keep on going. He mustn’t lose focus. I know it’s a difficult task and he’s been doing well. That’s the most important thing for the club and us all.” Ofori’s injury late last year meant that he missed out on being part of the squad that represented Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ofori has since moved on from that disappointment, though, lauding the support that he got from the club, including chairman Irvin Khoza.

“I thank Orlando Pirates, my family, fans and the chairman (Khoza). I think he said and made me realise that life is not about winning sometimes,” Ofori said. “He said sometimes you lose as a person and that will build you as a man. I don’t want to talk about what has passed. I am focusing on my recovery and doing what I love.” With Pirates gunning for the runners-up spot in the Premiership, which guarantees Caf Champions League football next season, and winning the Nedbank Cup, coach Jose Riveiro will rely on the camaraderie within his team.