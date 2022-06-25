Orlando Pirates spring a surprise in appointing Spaniard Jose’ Riveiro as new coach

Durban - Orlando Pirates have announced the appointment of Spaniard Jose Riveiro as the club's new Head Coach for the 2022/2023 season.
The 46-year-old joins the Buccaneers along with his assistant Sergio Almenara and will also be assisted by Mandla Ncikazi.
Riveiro was an ex-Celta Vigo juniors manager before going to manage clubs like FC Honka, PK-35 Vantaa, HJK Helsinki and most recently FC Inter, all clubs who ply their trade in Finland.
The appointment of Riveiro has certainly come as a surprise after names like Benni McCarthy, Dan Malesela and Pitso Mosimane were linked to head coach spot.
☠️ 🇪🇸 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗝𝗢𝗦É 🏴☠️— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) June 25, 2022
🖥 Read the Club Announcement 👉🏿 https://t.co/PCTf4T1U1F
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#WelcomeJose#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/0rmoKYAuUe
The Buccaneers new arrival revealed his delight at joining the Soweto Giants and has promised the fans of Pirates an exciting journey ahead.
Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Linda Mntambo leave Orlando Pirates
Premier League Brighton eyeing former Orlando Pirates star Marshall Munetsi
Pirates need to address these five problems ahead of the new season
Getting to know Kaizer Chiefs’ new players
Royal AM in discussions with Dan Malesela
Kaizer Chiefs finally confirm the signing of ex-Buccaneer Yusuf Maart
Pirates, outdone by Chiefs in the transfer market, rake in the signings but remain without a head coach
“First of all, I would like to send a greeting to all the fans of Orlando Pirates,” Riveiro told Pirates media.
"I am delighted to have joined the club. The Pirates project is an exciting one and I look forward to what lies ahead. It is an honour for me and my colleagues to have the responsibility to coach such an institution and compete for the highest goals.
“Along with my support team, we are looking forward to arriving and joining the task force and the group of players to start working immediately.We are going to work to make history together and build a team that we are all proud of."
The Buccaneers also welcomed the arrival of Miguel Bellver Esteve as Fitness Trainer and Tyron Damons as Goalkeeper Coach.
IOL Sport