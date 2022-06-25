Orlando Pirates spring a surprise in appointing Spaniard Jose’ Riveiro as new coach

Durban - Orlando Pirates have announced the appointment of Spaniard Jose Riveiro as the club's new Head Coach for the 2022/2023 season. The 46-year-old joins the Buccaneers along with his assistant Sergio Almenara and will also be assisted by Mandla Ncikazi.

Story continues below Advertisement

Riveiro was an ex-Celta Vigo juniors manager before going to manage clubs like FC Honka, PK-35 Vantaa, HJK Helsinki and most recently FC Inter, all clubs who ply their trade in Finland. The appointment of Riveiro has certainly come as a surprise after names like Benni McCarthy, Dan Malesela and Pitso Mosimane were linked to head coach spot. ☠️ 🇪🇸 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗝𝗢𝗦É 🏴‍☠️



🖥 Read the Club Announcement 👉🏿 https://t.co/PCTf4T1U1F



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#WelcomeJose#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/0rmoKYAuUe — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) June 25, 2022 The Buccaneers new arrival revealed his delight at joining the Soweto Giants and has promised the fans of Pirates an exciting journey ahead.

“First of all, I would like to send a greeting to all the fans of Orlando Pirates,” Riveiro told Pirates media. "I am delighted to have joined the club. The Pirates project is an exciting one and I look forward to what lies ahead. It is an honour for me and my colleagues to have the responsibility to coach such an institution and compete for the highest goals. “Along with my support team, we are looking forward to arriving and joining the task force and the group of players to start working immediately.We are going to work to make history together and build a team that we are all proud of."

Story continues below Advertisement