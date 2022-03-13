Orlando Pirates star suspended by club following arrest

Durban — Orlando Pirates have suspended Nkanyiso Zungu following the player's arrest on Sunday evening. The club issued a statement regarding Zungu's matter, suspending the player until further notice.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu has been charged at the Moffatview Police Station this evening," the statement read. "The Club suspends Mr Zungu pending an investigation. As this matter is currently in the hands of the authorities, the Club is unable to make further comments until this process is complete." Orlando Pirates didn’t specify why Zungu was arrested, and attempts to get further comment from Orlando Pirates’ media officer Thandi Merafe were unsuccessful on Sunday evening.

Zungu has been out of action for a while now. The last time he made the matchday squad was in August last year, starting in a 0-0 draw with Marumo Gallants. The 26 year old midfielder's time at the Johannesburg based club has been a torrid one since his move from Stellenbosch FC in 2019. After featuring 16 times in a single season with Stellies before his departure, he has managed just 16 league appearances over three years with the Sea Robbers, an incredibly unfortunate situation for one of the most promising players in recent years.

The former Amazulu youth player was the subject of a potential loan for the rest of the 2021/2022 season in the January transfer window, with former clubs Usuthu or Stellies his preferred destination. The player's agent, Mike Makaab, told SowetanLive about their plans for the rest of the season. “I believe that if they don’t have plans to use him for the second half of the season, then they will look at some form of a deal so that he could get game-time elsewhere," he said.

“It will be good for all parties. I’m currently waiting for Pirates, but we have to do something before the window [closes] based on how the coaching staff is contributing in the next four or five months.” @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport