Orlando Pirates super-sub Sandile Mthethwa the man for the Nedbank Cup, says Jose Riveiro

Cape Town - Sandile Mthethwa is proving his worth as a match-winner after he scored a second Nedbank Cup winning goal on Saturday when his header gave Orlando Pirates bragging rights with a 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs. Pirates defender Mthethwa entered the fray as a late second-half substitute at the expense of midfielder Kabelo Dlamini in the 87th minute.

In the second half of extra time, Mthethwa out-jumped two Chiefs defenders at a corner for the winning goal.

He proved to be a great substitute and coach Jose Riveiro praised him after the match. It was the second time that Mthethwa had scored a match-winner in the Nedbank Cup this season. In the quarter-final clash against Dondol Stars, Mthethwa's spot-kick gave Pirates a 5-4 win in the penalty shoot-out. "It is his Cup," said Riveiro. "He scored the winning goal in the previous round and in this game, he came on as a substitute to score a crucial goal for us. I am so happy for him because he is working very hard."

The outcome was a personal triumph for Riveiro who has guided Pirates to a second Cup final this season. A few months ago, Pirates won the MTN8 title. Riveiro was very emotional at the post-match interview, and was proud of the way his team had coped with a busy schedule in recent weeks.

“I am a very proud coach, what can I say? Now we’re playing three games in a very short period, and then this extra time,” said Riveiro. "The way these guys fought means we have the chance to play one more final together for the club.