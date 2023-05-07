Orlando Pirates super-sub Sandile Mthethwa the man for the Nedbank Cup, says Jose Riveiro

Cape Town - Sandile Mthethwa is proving his worth as a match-winner after he scored a second Nedbank Cup winning goal on Saturday when his header gave Orlando Pirates bragging rights with a 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs.
Pirates defender Mthethwa entered the fray as a late second-half substitute at the expense of midfielder Kabelo Dlamini in the 87th minute.
In the second half of extra time, Mthethwa out-jumped two Chiefs defenders at a corner for the winning goal.
He proved to be a great substitute and coach Jose Riveiro praised him after the match. It was the second time that Mthethwa had scored a match-winner in the Nedbank Cup this season.
In the quarter-final clash against Dondol Stars, Mthethwa's spot-kick gave Pirates a 5-4 win in the penalty shoot-out.
"It is his Cup," said Riveiro. "He scored the winning goal in the previous round and in this game, he came on as a substitute to score a crucial goal for us. I am so happy for him because he is working very hard."
The outcome was a personal triumph for Riveiro who has guided Pirates to a second Cup final this season. A few months ago, Pirates won the MTN8 title.
Riveiro was very emotional at the post-match interview, and was proud of the way his team had coped with a busy schedule in recent weeks.
“I am a very proud coach, what can I say? Now we’re playing three games in a very short period, and then this extra time,” said Riveiro.
"The way these guys fought means we have the chance to play one more final together for the club.
“I’m so happy. I’m so happy for the whole Pirates family and for the people that are behind us. For the players and the fans, it is a very special day.”
