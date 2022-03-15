Orlando Pirates thrilled with the return fit-again Richard Ofori

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates’ co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has backed keeper Richard Ofori to ensure that they don’t leak as many goals as they did in the first half of the season, after he returned to full fitness this month following a long-term injury last year. On Sunday night, Pirates returned to winning ways in all competitions, beating Royal Leopards 3-0 in their fourth game of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage. This win came after back-to-back losses in the league and Nedbank Cup.

But what was also pleasing about Pirates’ win was that they kept their second clean sheet in four games, while they scored three goals. Kudos for that feat should go to Ofori who was making his second start in a row after an injury in August. Pirates' second fiddle Siyabonga Mpontshane didn’t have the best of outings between the sticks during Ofori’s absence. He conceded 23 goals in 27 games in all competitions. But Ncikazi says the return of Ofori will help them in defence. ALSO READ: Christian Eriksen ’in good shape’ as he returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

“Ofori is a top professional. Ghana selected him without playing a game. I was surprised. You could see that he’s vocal. We have to give respect to Mpontshane who has carried us this far. But I think Ofori is an international,” he said. “You can see the confidence that he brings around the defence as well. And I am sure that his return is going to lessen the leaking of goals. Because more than the fact that we were not scoring, but we were also letting in many goals as well.” Pirates are on course to progress to the quarterfinal of the African showpiece as they need only two points from their next two games to achieve that feat. But they’ll have to turn their focus on finishing as runners-up in the league as well.

"We are still in competition. We still have to compete for all the cups that are in front of us and this is one of them," Ncikazi said. "We still have an objective of finishing second on the log so that we can play in the Champions League next season."



🗣️ Ofori is a top professional Ghana selected him without a game i was surprised



📹 Full Presser: https://t.co/kgBo4GXrno pic.twitter.com/eIBsoiV1dK — Front Runner (@FrunSports) March 14, 2022

It will take some doing from the Bucs to bag that second place finish. It’s every team for themselves in the second half of the season as real contenders are separated from pretenders. And that's why they have to prove they are worthy competitors. On Tuesday evening, Pirates will host SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium eyeing all full points. But a win won’t take them up the standings as they trail arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs by three points and five goals in the goal difference tally as well. But with Chiefs still facing an arbitration case after forfeiting two matches due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at their base, Pirates will be eager to collect as many points as they can and bank on the verdict of the arbitration to favour them.

NEXT MATCH



🏆 #DStvPrem

⚽️ @orlandopirates vs @SuperSportFC

📆 Wednesday, 16 March 2022

🏟 Orlando Stadium

🕢 19h30



Pirates have enjoyed some good news with the return of most of their players from the medical room since the restart. And on Sunday against Leopards, they also welcomed back Bongani Sam who had been on the side-lines for a while.