Orlando Pirates thump Royal AM as race for second heats up

Orlando Pirates were at their free-flowing best as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Royal AM in their DStv Premiership match, at Harry Gwala Stadium, in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. With four different goal-scorers on the day for the Soweto Giants, it was a match to remember for their loyal supporters away from home.

With the win, Pirates move up to 43 points in third spot as they keep up pace with second-placed Stellenbosch FC on 46 points. Mamelodi Sundowns are still leagues ahead with 56 points and three games in hand over Stellenbosch and Pirates.

Controversial opener Though the match got off to a slow start, it caught fire at the half-hour mark as Pirates were awarded a contentious penalty. Though TV replays showed the foul was outside the box, the referee pointed to the spot and Patrick Maswanganyi stepped up and converted to put side ahead. Thalente Mbatha doubled the lead for Pirates in the 56th minute as he ran onto the perfect through-ball from Maswanganyi in the box and he made no mistake to fire home for a two-goal cushion.