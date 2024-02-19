Independent Online
Independent Online | Sport
Independent Online

Monday, February 19, 2024

Orlando Pirates to begin Nedbank Cup title defence against unknown minnows

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro

FILE - Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

Soweto giant Orlando Pirates will begin the defence of their Nedbank Cup title on Saturday when they host unknown minnows Crystal Lake FC.

The fixtures of the Nedbank Cup were confirmed last week, but Pirates had to wait to find out who they would be facing after the result between Crystal Lake and Middleburg United was taken to SAFA Arbitration.

Crystal Lake won the preliminary clash between the two Mpumalanga clubs 1-0, but Middleburg contested the result, alleging the physiotherapist on their opponents’ bench was not who he said he claimed to be.

According to media reports, SAFA Mpumalanga secretary Bevan Mahlangu claimed Middleburg United’s case was thrown out, and Crystal Lake, who play in the Hollywoodbets Men's Regional League, will go on to host the mighty Buccaneers.

“The arbitration is dismissed with costs, meaning the winners of the fixture is going through,” Mahlangu was quoted in the media on Monday.

On Thursday, SuperSport United and Cape Town City will square up in one of the round’s three-all-top-flight clashes. AmaZulu will host KZN rivals Royal AM on Thursday in the other, and on Friday, Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy.

On Tuesday, NFD side NB La Masia will have the daunting task of going up against the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns, while on Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to avoid a monumental upset against Milford.

Fixtures

Tuesday 20 February

NB La Masia v Mamelodi Sundowns, 7pm

SuperSport United v Cape Town City, 7pm

Wednesday 21 February

Highlands Park v Sekhukhune United, 7pm

University of Pretoria v Cape Town Spurs, 7pm

Thursday 22 February

AmaZulu v Royal AM, 7pm

Friday 23 February

Golden Arrows v TS Galaxy, 7pm

Stellenbosch FC v Pretoria Callies, 7pm

Saturday 24 February

JDR Stars v Hungry Lions, 3pm

Platinum City Rovers v Moroka Swallows, 3pm

Ravens FC v Spain FC, 3pm

Crystal Lake FC v Pirates, 3pm

Richards Bay v Polokwane City, 6pm

Sunday 25 February

D’General FC v Madridistas FC, 3pm

Maritzburg United v Paarl United, 3pm

NC Pros FC v Chippa United, 3pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Milford FC, 6pm

IOL Sport

