Orlando Pirates to begin Nedbank Cup title defence against unknown minnows

Soweto giant Orlando Pirates will begin the defence of their Nedbank Cup title on Saturday when they host unknown minnows Crystal Lake FC. The fixtures of the Nedbank Cup were confirmed last week, but Pirates had to wait to find out who they would be facing after the result between Crystal Lake and Middleburg United was taken to SAFA Arbitration.

Crystal Lake won the preliminary clash between the two Mpumalanga clubs 1-0, but Middleburg contested the result, alleging the physiotherapist on their opponents’ bench was not who he said he claimed to be. According to media reports, SAFA Mpumalanga secretary Bevan Mahlangu claimed Middleburg United’s case was thrown out, and Crystal Lake, who play in the Hollywoodbets Men's Regional League, will go on to host the mighty Buccaneers. “The arbitration is dismissed with costs, meaning the winners of the fixture is going through,” Mahlangu was quoted in the media on Monday.

Fixtures Tuesday 20 February NB La Masia v Mamelodi Sundowns, 7pm

SuperSport United v Cape Town City, 7pm Wednesday 21 February Highlands Park v Sekhukhune United, 7pm

University of Pretoria v Cape Town Spurs, 7pm Thursday 22 February AmaZulu v Royal AM, 7pm

Friday 23 February Golden Arrows v TS Galaxy, 7pm Stellenbosch FC v Pretoria Callies, 7pm

Saturday 24 February JDR Stars v Hungry Lions, 3pm Platinum City Rovers v Moroka Swallows, 3pm

Ravens FC v Spain FC, 3pm Crystal Lake FC v Pirates, 3pm Richards Bay v Polokwane City, 6pm

Sunday 25 February D’General FC v Madridistas FC, 3pm Maritzburg United v Paarl United, 3pm