Orlando Pirates to begin Nedbank Cup title defence against unknown minnows

Soweto giant Orlando Pirates will begin the defence of their Nedbank Cup title on Saturday when they host unknown minnows Crystal Lake FC.
The fixtures of the Nedbank Cup were confirmed last week, but Pirates had to wait to find out who they would be facing after the result between Crystal Lake and Middleburg United was taken to SAFA Arbitration.
Crystal Lake won the preliminary clash between the two Mpumalanga clubs 1-0, but Middleburg contested the result, alleging the physiotherapist on their opponents’ bench was not who he said he claimed to be.
According to media reports, SAFA Mpumalanga secretary Bevan Mahlangu claimed Middleburg United’s case was thrown out, and Crystal Lake, who play in the Hollywoodbets Men's Regional League, will go on to host the mighty Buccaneers.
“The arbitration is dismissed with costs, meaning the winners of the fixture is going through,” Mahlangu was quoted in the media on Monday.
On Thursday, SuperSport United and Cape Town City will square up in one of the round’s three-all-top-flight clashes. AmaZulu will host KZN rivals Royal AM on Thursday in the other, and on Friday, Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy.
On Tuesday, NFD side NB La Masia will have the daunting task of going up against the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns, while on Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to avoid a monumental upset against Milford.
Fixtures
Tuesday 20 February
NB La Masia v Mamelodi Sundowns, 7pm
SuperSport United v Cape Town City, 7pm
Wednesday 21 February
Highlands Park v Sekhukhune United, 7pm
University of Pretoria v Cape Town Spurs, 7pm
Thursday 22 February
AmaZulu v Royal AM, 7pm
Friday 23 February
Golden Arrows v TS Galaxy, 7pm
Stellenbosch FC v Pretoria Callies, 7pm
Saturday 24 February
JDR Stars v Hungry Lions, 3pm
Platinum City Rovers v Moroka Swallows, 3pm
Ravens FC v Spain FC, 3pm
Crystal Lake FC v Pirates, 3pm
Richards Bay v Polokwane City, 6pm
Sunday 25 February
D’General FC v Madridistas FC, 3pm
Maritzburg United v Paarl United, 3pm
NC Pros FC v Chippa United, 3pm
Kaizer Chiefs v Milford FC, 6pm
IOL Sport