Orlando Pirates up to second after taking advantage of Chippa’s poor defending

DURBAN – A nightmarish defensive display saw Chippa United consigned to a 3-0 defeat against Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday afternoon. Both sides had their fair share of opportunities in the first half but in the end, Pirates showed more confidence and finesse in front of goal which allowed them to prevail. Pirates went on to take the lead in the 38th minute following a comical goalkeeping error from Chilli Boys shot-stopper Ayanda Mtshali. A brilliant long-ball from Happy Jele reached Deon Hotto, putting him through on goal. Mtshali charged out of his box, missing the ball and running past Hotto who merely had to tuck the ball into an empty net. Pirates went on to double their lead in the 43rd minute. Some good short passing in the Chippa area eventually led to Fortune Makaringe shooting and the Malawian’s shot was turned into his own net by Riaan Hanamub. Things went from bad to worse for Chippa in the 45th minute as Hanamub went on to deliver a brilliant free-kick which required a mere tap in and captain Isaac Nhlapo missed a sitter.

The result continued Chippa’s hoodoo against Pirates as they have now lost to the Sea Robbers in their last 13 consecutive games against them.

Chippa did come close to pulling one back in the 66th minute as Richard Ofori made a brilliant reflex save after Sizwe Mdlinzo managed to head Maloisane Mokhele’s corner towards goal.

Ben Motshwari rounded off the scoring for Pirates in the 88th minute with a fine finish following a well-worked pass from Paseka Mako.

The result continues Pirates’ recent good run of form as they have now won their last three games in all competitions. They also move into second place, usurping SuperSport United.

Meanwhile, the result sees Chippa move closer to the relegation zone. The Chilli Boys await another tough test on Wednesday as they will host in-form AmaZulu at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Wednesday.

In the day’s other afternoon clash, Maritzburg United gave their chances of survival a minor boost when they picked up a point from their game against Bloemfontein Celtic.

With 13 games remaining, Ernst Middendorp’s Team of Choice are on 13 points, one ahead of bottom club Black Leopards, plus they also have the knowledge that a run of wins could see them move out of the relegation zone altogether.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport