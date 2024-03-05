Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Five players to watch in Soweto derby

Saturday’s Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs could have a defining moment in the arch-rivals’ ambitions to finish high in the DStv Premiership. And that’s why Mihlali Baleka looks at five players to keep an eye on this week heading towards the showdown.

PATRICK MASWANGANYI Maswanganyi has been Pirates’ best player this season. His trickery feet have mesmerised defenders, while his goal contribution has improved. So having Chiefs been sound defensively, with Bruce Bvuma keeping six clean sheets in the last seven games, “Tito” will be earmarked to unlock that defence. BRUCE BVUMA

The 28-year-old is having the form of his life in goal for Chiefs. So much so, that amid Chiefs’ winless start to the year, he’s been their shining star in a dark time. Bvuma has improved with every passing game. His reflexes have been better as he’s able to deal with long and high balls, while he can use his feet to make saves. EVIDENCE MAKGOPA Following a slow start to life as a Pirates player, Makgopa is finally looking the part. He has scored five goals in 15 league appearances this season. His improvement has seen him play a huge role in Pirates attacking options. He can score goals and hold up play for the rest of his teammates.

YUSUF MAART Having played all Chiefs’ games this season, Maart is the cog of the team. His role in the engine role and as the captain is invaluable. Against Pirates, he might want to take his marshal role – conducting traffic and breaking up Pirates attack – up a notch by attempting another derby worldie.

THALENTE MBATHA Mbatha has had a dream start at Pirates after joining the club in January. He started and finished the last two games in the league and Nedbank Cup respectively. The 23-year-old is fearless on the ball as he can link up defence and attack, while he’s helpful when it comes to transition due to his pace.