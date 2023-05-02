Orlando Pirates will edge closer to 2018-19 success with win over Royal AM

Johannesburg — Not since the 2018-19 season have Orlando Pirates looked like a team that’s on course to qualify for the Caf Champions League. Then coached by Milutin Sredojevic, Pirates’ only competitors in the Premiership were Mamelodi Sundowns so it was no wonder the two teams took the title race down to the wire.

Sundowns prevailed by a two-point margin on the last day of the season, but the Sea Robbers put up a fight that appeased their fans. Pirates’ runners-up finish took them back to the biggest stage in inter-club football – a competition they pride themselves with winning in 1995. Since then, though, coaches have come and gone with the Pirates ship hardly making an impact as Sredojevic did. It appears that will change under a man who was not everyone’s cup of tea. Jose Riveiro was ridiculed when he was appointed as Pirates coach last years, with his naysayers – from the media, fans and public – not convinced by his coaching record. But just 10 months into the job, the Spaniard has turned his detractors to admirers as his team aims to finish as the second team in the league behind Sundowns – again.

Those aspirations will be strengthened by a win over Royal AM at home today, which will help them shrug off the pressure from SuperSport United who were in action against Stellenbosch FC yesterday. Pirates will need to win for more than that reason though. Not only will that consolidate the spot they so covet in the league, but it will serve as a huge morale booster heading to the Soweto derby on Saturday. Pirates will visit arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the biggest sporting event in South Africa, in which they will hope not only to snap a five-game losing streak but also to reach the Nedbank Cup final – their second of the season.

It’s been a breath-taking season from Pirates who have won the MTN8 and are now on course for the Nedbank Cup and second spot in the league. With “the devil coming for people when they are at their peak,” Pirates will have to take their “one game at a time” mantra very seriously, continuing with today’s clash against a wounded Royal AM side. Royal AM squandered a lead to lose 2-1 in their last game against Cape Town City at home, and that’s why beating Pirates at home would be a sweet comeback.

Pirates, on the other hand, are full of confidence after earning a hard-fought victory against TS Galaxy at weekend away from home to stretch their winning streak to eight games in all competitions. Victory against Royal AM will improve Pirates’ chances of qualifying for the Champions League and bring back smiles to their fans. @Mihlalibaleka