Orlando Pirates working around the clock to integrate new players into the team

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says they are working around the clock to integrate their new players into the team ahead of Saturday’s match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Pirates bolstered their squad with the additions of Souaibou Marou and Makhehlene Makhaula during the January transfer window.

Marou will beef the striking unit with his goal-scoring prowess, having been signed from Coton Sport while he was also in Cameroon’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The lanky striker, who joined Pirates on a three-year deal, will compete for a starting spot with the likes of Kermit Erasmus up front. Meanwhile, Makhaula joined Pirates on a one-and-a-half-year deal as he was released by AmaZulu after signing a pre-contract with the Bucs. The duo were in training with their new teammates on Wednesday, as they prepared for the crunch match against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The two teams are currently enjoying a purple patch, given that Sundowns are on a 14-game winning run, while Pirates have won their last three games.

Sundowns’ winning spree has ensured that they lead the chasing pack with 21 points, while Pirates are fourth with 28 points, 24 behind the Brazilians. So with the Bucs needing all the help they can get to avenge their 2-0 loss to Sundowns in the reverse fixture in December, will the duo play on Saturday? “We are happy to have more material in the squad. We are working hard to ensure that they are ready to be selected as soon as possible,” Riveiro said.